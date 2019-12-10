UK pub chain JD Wetherspoon is to create 10,000 jobs in the UK and Republic of Ireland over the next four years, it has said.

The chain announced a £200m investment in new pubs and hotels, and to enlarge its existing estate.

In common with other retailers, it has been battling rising costs after a rise in the minimum wage and from higher property prices and power bills.

It has also faced investor unrest over £95,000 pro-Brexit spending.

Wetherspoon said the majority of the £200m investment will happen in small and medium-sized towns.

It plans new pubs in Bourne, Waterford, Hamilton, Ely, Diss, Felixstowe, Newport Pagnell and Prestatyn.

It will also invest in major cities including London and Dublin.

The firm plans about 60 new pubs, and at least four new hotels.

The jobs that will be created will be a mixture of pub management, bar staff, kitchen staff, and others. It will be a mixture of full time and part time roles.