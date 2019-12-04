UK's biggest commercial property fund suspended

Investors in the UK's biggest commercial property fund - worth £2.5bn - have been temporarily prevented from taking out their money.

Investment firm M&G said withdrawals from its Property Portfolio fund had been suspended after investors consistently withdrew their savings.

The firm blamed "Brexit-related political uncertainty" and difficulties in the retail sector for the situation.

The fund's value has fallen 8% so far this year.

"Given these circumstances, we have now reached a point where M&G believes it will best protect the interests of the Funds' customers by applying a temporary suspension in dealing," M&G said in a statement.

It has waived 30% of its annual charge to investors, as they were unable to access their money

The M&G Property Portfolio has invested in 91 UK commercial properties across retail, industrial and office sectors on behalf of UK investors.

The same fund was suspended in July 2016 owing to uncertainty from the UK's EU referendum.