Audi to cut 9,500 jobs to fund electric car push

Carmaker Audi is to cut 9,500 of its 61,000 jobs in Germany between now and 2025 to make more money available for electric vehicles and digital working.

The cuts - which aim to save €6bn (£5.1bn) - will be achieved through an early retirement programme.

Audi, owned by Volkswagen, said that as well as the cuts it also planned to create up to 2,000 new jobs.

It comes less than a fortnight after Daimler said it would cut more than 1,000 jobs by the end of 2022.

'Important milestone'

In a statement, Audi said the job cuts would "take place along the demographic curve - in particular through employee turnover and a new, attractive early retirement programme".

The carmaker said it would guarantee the jobs of operational workers until 2029.

It added that it would continue to train young people and maintain its number of apprentices and student trainees over the next three years.

Speaking about the extension of the job guarantee for Audi's workforce, spokesman Peter Mosch said: "We have reached an important milestone.

"The jobs of our core workforce are secure. The extension of the employment guarantee is a great success in difficult times. In addition, the upcoming electrification of the Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm plants underscores the long-term success of both German sites."