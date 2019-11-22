TSB customers hit by accounts glitch

Image copyright Getty Images

TSB has said that payments into some of its customers' accounts have been delayed.

The bank says it is working "to process these as soon as possible" and that customers can get emergency cash in branch or over the phone.

However, customers are complaining on Twitter about long call wait times and being unable to pay their rent.

In April 2018, the bank was hit by an IT crisis that left 1.9 million customers unable to bank online.

Following the latest problems, TSB vowed customers would not be left out of pocket and said they could "still use their cards to make payments or withdraw cash".

It is unclear how many customers are affected and when the problems will be fixed.