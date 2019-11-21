BA passengers face delays after 'technical issues'

Image copyright Getty Images

Dozens of British Airways flights into the UK have been delayed or cancelled after what the airline has described as a "technical issue".

Flights from the US, India and Japan were showing up as delayed.

"Our teams are working hard to resolve a technical issue which is affecting some of our flights," BA said on Twitter, in response to a passenger who had been delayed by 22 hours.

Some people have been put up in hotels and booked on other flights, it said.

It is the latest technical issue to affect the airline, which faced massive disruption in August when more than 100 flights were cancelled because of an IT glitch.

In a statement, BA said it was "very sorry for the disruption".

It told customers to check its website for updates and make sure their contact details were up to date.

British Airways was hit by its first ever pilot strike in September when flight crews walked out in a row over pay and conditions.