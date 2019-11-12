Branson South African launch marred by Twitter row

Image copyright VIRGIN

Sir Richard Branson has faced criticism on twitter after posting an image to mark the launch this new Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship in South Africa.

The photo is criticised for failing to reflect the diversity of South Africa.

One of the critics is South African fashion designer Thula Sindi, who says: "Where did you find so many white people in South Africa?"

One individual urges people to click on the link in Sir Richard's tweet, which shows more diverse images.

In the tweet, Sir Richard said: "Wonderful to be in South Africa to help launch the new Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship. We aim to become the heart of entrepreneurship for Southern Africa."

In the link to his blog, Sir Richard writes: "We will play a more meaningful role in entrepreneurs' lives than your average accelerator, supporting companies to not just survive, but thrive, and make business a real force for good in society, for the environment and the economy."

It has sparked a series of responses, including from Mr Sindi - whose designs were worn by South Africa's minister of communications and telecommunications, Stella Ndabeni-Abraham on the day she was sworn in.

He remarks that it must have "Really taken an honest effort for exclude the majority of the population which is just as skilled and talented".

Where did you find so many white people in South Africa??? That must have really taken an honest effort for exclude the majority of the population which is just as skilled and talented. Wow. Incredible 🙄😶😑 — Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) November 11, 2019

A later tweet by Sir Richard contained more diverse images.

One individual tells critics they are wrong. "This is one of many pictures, most of which are diverse," he tweeted.

Race advocates, I'm on your side but think you got this one wrong. Please open the link before you comment. This is one of many pictures, most of which are diverse. — Sicelo Nkosi (@SiceloNkosi) November 11, 2019

South Africa's Africa's population of almost 58 million, is 80% black African, and Sir Richard writes in his blog that the "economy is dependent on entrepreneurial activity for creating future economic growth and jobs".

"But the economic contribution to South Africa's entrepreneurial sector is below the developing country norm. I believe that increasing entrepreneurship in this country is the golden highway to economic democracy," he adds.

Sir Richard's Virgin Group has a wide-range of interests from gyms to planes and the entrepreneur's space company, Virgin Galactic, listed on the New York Stock Exchange last month.