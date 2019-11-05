Image copyright Getty Images

Civil service head Sir Mark Sedwill has dramatically blocked a Conservative plan to use civil servants to cost the Labour' Party's fiscal plans.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell had complained vociferously to Treasury Permanent Secretary Tom Scholar in a meeting on Tuesday over the Conservative plan.

One government insider described the situation as a "Whitehall farce".

But the opposition was furious about the plan.

Labour argued that is was effectively interfering in the upcoming general election so close to the purdah period.

However, the government insider said it was normal procedure for a government to cost opposition policies in this way.

BBC News understands that the government was so confident that the document, which has completed, would be published, that the chancellor told cabinet on Tuesday morning to expect it by the afternoon.