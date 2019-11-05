All Mothercare UK stores to close

Image copyright Newscast

Troubled baby goods retailer Mothercare has called in administrators, putting 2,500 UK jobs at risk.

There will be a phased closure of all of its 79 UK stores, administrators from PwC said.

The UK firm "has been loss making for a number of years", but international franchises are profitable, PwC said.

On Monday the baby goods firm said it was "not capable" of being sufficiently profitable and that it had failed to find a buyer.