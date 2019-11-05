Boeing boss gives up bonus following plane crashes

Image copyright Getty Images

Boeing's boss Dennis Muilenburg will not take a bonus this year following two crashes involving the firm's 737 Max plane which killed 346 people.

Boeing's chairman David Calhoun said Mr Muilenburg had made the suggestion.

Mr Muilenburg recently faced US lawmakers who accused the firm of building "flying coffins" and engaging in a "pattern of deliberate concealment".

But Mr Calhoun said Mr Muilenburg 'has done everything right'.

Mr Calhoun, who took over as chairman after Mr Muilenburg was stripped of the role last month, told CNBC, the chief executive retains the confidence of Boeing's board.

Last October, a Boeing 737 Max operated by Lion Air crashed, killing all 189 people on board.

Five months later an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed, killing 157 people, after which the entire 737 Max fleet was grounded.

Mr Calhoun said that the company does not have any plans to change the name of the 737 Max.

Since the grounding of the 737 Max fleet in March, Boeing said it is fixing the model's software and has overhauled its review procedures.

In April, Boeing reduced production of the plane by almost a fifth.

Mr Calhoun said Boeing is not expecting further production cuts.