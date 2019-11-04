Mothercare UK set to call in administrators

Image copyright Newscast

Baby goods retailer Mothercare has said it is planning to call in administrators to the troubled firm's UK business.

Mothercare said its 79 UK stores were "not capable of returning to a level of structural profitability and returns that are sustainable for the group".

"Furthermore, the company is unable to continue to satisfy the ongoing cash needs of Mothercare UK," it added.

It said stores would continue to trade as normal for the time being.

Mothercare has already gone through a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), which allowed it to shut 55 shops.