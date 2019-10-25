Mobile giants unveil plan to end rural 'not-spots'

Image copyright Getty Images

The UK's four main mobile phone companies and the government have set out a £1bn plan to banish so-called "not-spots", areas of poor network coverage in rural areas.

The deal - which includes EE, O2, Three and Vodafone - aims to get 4G coverage to 95% of the UK by 2025.

The government is looking to match the contribution from business, but says it is not yet a "done deal".

The deal is expected to be finalised early next year.