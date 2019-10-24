RBS slumps to loss after £900m hit from PPI

Image copyright AFP

Royal Bank of Scotland has swung to a loss in the third quarter after taking a hit from the cost of payment protection insurance.

The Edinburgh-based bank, in which the government owns a 62% stake, added its investment bank had a "particularly challenging" three months.

It reported a pre-tax loss of £8m for the July-to-September period after it took a £900m charge for PPI.

These are the last results before chief executive Ross McEwan departs.