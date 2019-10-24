Image copyright Getty Images

Carlos Ghosn's lawyers have asked a Tokyo court to dismiss all the charges made against the former Nissan boss.

Mr Ghosn, who was arrested last year over claims of financial misconduct, faces several charges in Japan.

His lawyers also accused the Japanese government of conspiring against him, along with prosecutors and Nissan executives.

Mr Ghosn, formerly a towering figure in the carmaking world, is out on bail awaiting trial.

Mr Ghosn's lawyers said in a statement that the prosecutors' case was "politically motivated" and laid out some of the "illegal actions" they say were committed by the prosecutors.

"The prosecution against him resulted from unlawful collusion between the prosecutors, government officials at METI (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry), and executives at Nissan, who formed a secret task force to drum up allegations of wrongdoing," the lawyers said, according to the statement.

They said the aim was to oust Mr Ghosn from his position as head of the Renault-Nissan alliance.

Mr Ghosn was the architect of that alliance and is credited with having turned around the fortunes of both Nissan and Renault over several years.

Nissan declined to comment when contacted by the BBC.

How did we get here?

The 65-year-old was first arrested in November 2018 and spent 108 days in custody. He faces charges over allegations of financial misconduct and breach of trust.

Mr Ghosn, who was first released in March after posting bail, has repeatedly said he is innocent.

He has previously also accused former Nissan executives of "backstabbing".

The fall from grace of the industry titan has attracted global attention.

The case has also highlighted infighting within the carmaker alliance and focused scrutiny on Japan's legal system.