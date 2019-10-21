Drugs firms reach $260m US opioid settlement

Image copyright Getty Images

Four drugs companies have reached a $260m (£200m) deal with two Ohio counties over their role in fuelling the US opioid crisis.

The agreement averts a trial that had been scheduled to start in Ohio.

The counties had been seeking billions from Israel-based drugmaker Teva and drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.

A trial for Walgreens Boots Alliance, which had also been accused, will be rescheduled.

The last-minute deal was announced on Monday by the judge overseeing the trial in Cleveland.

Talks over a bigger settlement, which would have resolved claims brought by thousands of other cities, counties and states, had collapsed on Friday.

The companies, which have denied wrongdoing, are accused of ignoring suspicious orders and downplaying the risks of opioids, which have been linked to about 400,000 overdose deaths in the US between 1997 and 2017.

The case involving Ohio's Summit and Cuyahoga counties had been closely watched as the first of thousands of similar ones to go forward.

The two jurisdictions have already struck deals worth more than $66m with firms that include Johnson & Johnson, Purdue Pharma and Allergan.

In Monday's deal, McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and AmerisourceBergen Corp agreed to pay $215m. Teva is paying $20m and will contribute $25m worth of treatment medication.

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish called Monday's deal "a very good development" that will provide money for recovery programmes and other assistance.

"This settlement helps us address the mitigation of the terrible damage that's been caused," he said. "There's still more to go. And we're going to continue to work on it."