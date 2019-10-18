Bonmarché appoints administrators
- 18 October 2019
Women's fashion chain Bonmarché has appointed administrators, putting the future of the business in doubt.
The chain's 318 shops will remain open while a buyer is sought for the chain, administrator FRP Advisory said.
FRP said the decision came after a "sustained period of challenging trading conditions and cashflow pressure."
The Yorkshire-based chain, which specialises in clothing for the over-50s, employs 2,887 people.