The Budget has been announced for 6 November, with Chancellor Sajid Javid saying it will be "the first budget after leaving the EU".

"This is the right and responsible thing to do - we must get on with governing," he said.

It will be Mr Javid's first Budget since he became chancellor in July.

The Budget date is normally announced in September. Mr Javid said the Budget would detail the government's plans to "shape the economy for the future".

BBC assistant political editor Norman Smith said that in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the full Budget would be delayed and the 6 November announcement would be "a simple economic statement".