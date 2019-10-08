Lorry import tariffs to be cut in no-deal Brexit

Image copyright Getty Images

The government has cut a tariff on lorries imported into the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The move comes after the Road Haulage Association (RHA) pushed the government to axe the tariff altogether.

Instead, for the first year after the UK leaves the EU, the government will reduce the tariff from 22% to 10%.

Lorries sold to the UK are currently not subject to a tariff, something the RHA says should continue in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

"A 10% tariff is better than a 22% tariff no tariff at all would be best," a spokeswoman for the Road Haulage Association said:

She said the association would continue to lobby the government.

The move is one of three amendments to the proposed tariff regime - originally published in March - that will come into force if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

The Department for International Trade said the amendments include changes to tariffs on bioethanol imported into the UK.

Also more categories of clothing shipped into the UK will be taxed at between 8% and 12%.