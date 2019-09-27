Thomas Cook: 40% of holidaymakers back in the UK
- 27 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) says it has now flown a total of 61,000 Thomas Cook customers back to the UK, taking the total to 40% of passengers.
On Thursday it used 69 flights to bring back 15,000 people as part of its repatriation scheme following the collapse of the holiday group.
Some 72 flights are due to operate on Friday to return 16,000 people.
The CAA says Operation Matterhorn will continue until 6 October with more than 1,000 flights planned in total.