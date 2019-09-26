Image copyright Getty Images

British Airways owner IAG says the strikes called by pilots in a dispute over pay and conditions have cost it at least €137m (£120m).

As a result of the two-day strike by pilots on 9 and 10 September, IAG said a total of 2,325 flights had been cancelled.

There have been no further talks between BA and Balpa, and more strike action will hit profit, IAG said.

In addition, IAG took a €33m hit over threatened strikes at Heathrow Airport.

Overall, IAG expects its operating profit for this year to be €215m lower than in 2018.