The former head of Danske Bank's arm in Estonia has been found dead days after he went missing.

Police had been searching for Aivar Rehe since he left his home in Tallinn on Monday.

Mr Rehe was a witness in an ongoing money-laundering investigation, but not a suspect.

The bank is under investigation in several countries for payments of about €200bn (£177bn) through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.

Mr Rehe headed Danske Bank's Estonian branch during that time.

His body was found in his own garden in a suburb of the capital, Estonian Public Broadcasting reported. Police had said on Monday that they feared for Mr Rehe's life, but added that they did not suspect third party involvement.

In 2018, the chief executive of the Danish Bank, Thomas Borgen, stepped down following an investigation into the payments.

In February, Estonia told Danske Bank to close its branch in Tallinn before the end of 2019.