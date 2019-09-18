Inflation surprise as computer game prices drop

Image copyright Getty Images

Inflation growth slowed sharply in August to 1.7% after computer game prices dropped and clothing prices were slow to recover from the summer sales.

The Consumer Prices Index measure of inflation fell below 2.1% in July, according to the Office for National Statistics.

It is the lowest rate since late 2016.

As well as the falling cost of computer games, the ONS said clothing prices rose "less than last year after the end of the summer sales".

The surprise slowdown in inflation growth sent the pound 0.41% lower against the dollar to $1.2450.