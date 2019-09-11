London Stock Exchange gets £32bn Hong Kong bid

Image copyright Reuters

The company that owns Hong Kong's main stock exchange has made a £32bn bid to buy its rival in London.

Shares in the London Stock Exchange Group surged by more than 15% after the offer was announced.

The chairman of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said combining the two exchanges would bring together "the largest and most significant financial centres in Asia and Europe".

But it wants the LSE scrap its planned purchase of a data firm Refinitiv.