Huawei has accused the US government of "using every tool at its disposal" to disrupt its business.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Chinese tech giant said the US had launched cyber-attacks to infiltrate its networks and was threatening its employees.

The firm, which was put on a US trade blacklist this year, did not offer evidence for the allegations.

Huawei has become a centrepiece of the trade dispute between the US and China.

In its press release, Huawei alleged the US had been unlawfully detaining its staff, launching cyber-attacks to infiltrate its internal information systems and that FBI agents were being sent to the homes of its employees to pressure them to collect information on the company.

"We strongly condemn the malign, concerted effort by the US government to discredit Huawei and curb its leadership position in the industry," the firm said.

There has been no response yet from US officials.

The Huawei statement was made in response to a Wall Street Journal report that said it had been investigated by the US Department of Justice on the alleged theft of smartphone camera patents. The Chinese tech giant said in its statement the allegations were false.

The firm has come to symbolize a growing power struggle between the US and China. The world's two largest economies have been fighting a trade war over the past year.

The US argues Huawei poses a national security risk and put the company on a trade blacklist in May.

Washington has also lobbied its allies to shun Huawei products for fear they could be used by Beijing for surveillance.

Huawei has repeatedly rejected this and says it is independent from the Chinese government.