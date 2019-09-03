HS2 railway to be delayed by up to five years

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption HS2: How much work has already been done?

Phase one of the HS2 high-speed railway between London and Birmingham faces a delay of up to five years, Transport Minister Grant Shapps has said.

The London to Birmingham stage was due to open at the end of 2026, but it could now be 2028-2031 before the first trains run on the route.

Mr Shapps said HS2's cost had risen from £62bn to between £81bn and £88bn.

The second phase to Manchester and Leeds was due to open in 2032-33, but that has been pushed back to 2035-2040.

HS2 chairman Allan Cook warned about the overspend while preparing a review of the project's cost and schedule.

Mr Cook, who started his role in December, told the Department for Transport last month that the scheme could not be delivered within its budget.

In July, Meg Hillier, chairwoman of the Public Accounts Committee, cast doubts on the 2026 opening target, calling it "unrealistic".

Earlier this month, the government said it planned to review the costs and benefits of the rail project, with a "go or no-go" decision by the end of the year.

"I want the House to have the full picture. There is no future in obscuring the true costs of a large infrastructure project - as well as the potential benefits," said Mr Shapps.

What is HS2?

HS2 is a new railway line which, once completed, would run from London to the West Midlands, Manchester and Leeds.

Trains on the London to Birmingham route would be 400m-long (1,300ft) with up to 1,100 seats and would be capable of reaching speeds of up to 250mph. They would run as many as 14 times per hour in each direction.

The Department for Transport says the project will cut Birmingham to London journey times from one hour 21 minutes to 52 minutes.

HS2 HS2 in numbers £55.6bn Existing budget £32.7bn Original budget

£7.4bn Already spent on the project

9,000 Jobs supported by the railway

345 miles New high-speed track

50 minutesJourney time saving between London and Manchester Source: HS2

Once the second phase is complete, Manchester to London journeys would take one hour seven minutes (down from two hours seven minutes), and Birmingham to Leeds 49 minutes (down from two hours).

This would effectively reduce journey times between London and Edinburgh and Glasgow by an hour to three-and-a-half hours.

The government hopes its creation will free up capacity on overcrowded commuter routes.