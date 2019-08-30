Image copyright Getty Images

The US is due to impose fresh tariffs on a range of Chinese goods, in a sharp escalation of a bruising trade war.

On Sunday, the US is expected to hit billions of dollars worth of Chinese products with 15% duties, in the first of two rounds of new tariffs.

Beijing said it has "ample" means to retaliate, while also calling for both sides to continue trade negotiations.

The move comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.

By the end of the year, Washington aims to impose tariffs on almost all Chinese imports into the US.

What was initially a dispute over China's allegedly unfair trade practices is increasingly seen as a geopolitical power struggle between the world's two largest economies.

So far, Washington has imposed tariffs on some $250bn of Chinese goods, while Beijing has retaliated with tariffs on $110bn of US products.

Businesses are finding it increasingly hard to navigate the uncertainty of the long-running trade dispute.

Analysts say that in view of the latest escalation, the prospect of a resolution looks grim.

"It's difficult at this stage to see how there can be a deal or at least a good deal," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.

"Since talks broke down back in May, the position of both sides has hardened and there have been other complications, namely the Huawei ban and Hong Kong protests, which have made it even more difficult to bridge the gap."

The US government put Huawei on a trade blacklist in May, while US President Donald Trump has tied protests in Hong Kong to a possible trade deal with China.

What is expected on 1 September?

The US is due to impose a 15% tariff on $300bn worth of Chinese goods by the end of the year in two rounds.

The first round of duties is due to be introduced on 1 September and analysts expect those tariffs will target imports worth about $150bn.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative would not clarify the value of goods due to be hit with tariffs this month.

Products to be targeted in September range from meat and cheese to pens and musical instruments.

The second wave of goods, subject to new duties from 15 December, includes clothing and footwear.

The 15% rate supersedes the 10% originally planned and was announced last week as tensions between the two sides escalated.

China initially said it would retaliate with measures targeting $75bn of US goods, but later appeared to soften those comments.

On Thursday, Commerce Ministry spokesperson Gao Feng said China had "ample" means to retaliate against planned US tariffs while emphasising the need to de-escalate tensions.

"The most important thing at the moment is to create necessary conditions for both sides to continue negotiations," he said in a briefing, according to Reuters.

How has industry reacted?

Mr Trump has repeatedly argued that China pays for tariffs, but many US companies have rebutted that claim.

More than 200 footwear firms - including Nike and Converse - said the new duties would add to existing tariffs of up to 67% on some shoes, driving up costs for consumers by $4bn each year.

It said the incoming tariffs on footwear "will also mean these massive tax increases hit tens of millions of Americans when they purchase shoes during the holiday season".

The American Chamber of Commerce in China also voiced concerns after the US said it was going ahead with new tariffs.

"Our members have long been clear that tariffs are paid by consumers and harm business," it said in a statement.

"We urge... that both sides work towards a sustainable agreement as soon as possible that resolves the fundamental, structural issues foreign businesses have long faced in China."

What's next?

In addition to imposing new tariffs, the Trump administration plans to raise the rates on existing duties from 25% to 30% on 1 October.

Mr Evans-Pritchard from Capital Economics said this rate could increase further still.

"The tariff rate could go all the way up to 45%," he said. "Those are the goods that do the most damage to China and the least collateral damage to the US."

For the US and Chinese economies, analysts say the pressure created by tariffs is also building.

"The full-blown trade war, together with China's retaliation in kind, could reduce potential US GDP growth in the short run by almost 1%," says Gary Hufbauer of the Washington-based Peterson Institute for International Economics.

"The impact on China would be larger, as much as 5%."