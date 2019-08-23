British Airways strike: BA pilots announce September dates
- 23 August 2019
British Airways pilots are to strike on 9, 10 and 27 September in a dispute over pay, the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) has said.
The three-day strike - the first by BA pilots - could cause severe disruption, as Balpa represents about 90% of the airline's pilots.
The union said it is a "last resort", born out of "enormous frustration" with the airline's management.
BA called it "unjustifiable" and said Balpa was "destroying" travel plans.