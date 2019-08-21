Ryanair wins court bid to block Irish strike

The High Court in Dublin has approved a bid by Ryanair to stop a proposed strike by Ireland-based pilots on Thursday and Friday.

Ryanair's lawyers in Ireland told Dublin High Court that the pilots union, which represents around 180 Ryanair pilots, had not allowed negotiations to reach a conclusion before announcing the strike.

A London court is still hearing an urgent attempt by the airline to block a much larger strike by British pilots.

A judgement from that hearing is expected imminently.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.