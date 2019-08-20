Lightning strike 'partly to blame' for power cut

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Train passengers were guided by torchlight at some stations during the power cut

A lightning strike and the sudden loss of two large electricity generators caused nearly a million people to lose power in England and Wales earlier this month, an interim report has found.

The National Grid outage affected homes, businesses and transport, and while power was restored quite quickly, disruption continued into the next day.

Regulator Ofgem has opened an investigation into National Grid and other companies involved.

That could involve a financial penalty.

Ofgem said its investigation "would try to establish what lessons can be drawn from the power cut to ensure that steps can be taken to further improve the resilience of Britain's energy network".

The regulator will also establish whether the companies involved breached their licence conditions.

Any punishment could involve a fine of 10% of the firms' turnover, an order to pay money to charities to help less well-off consumers, or to put cash into a fund to compensate those who lost out because of the power cuts.

Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem's executive director of systems and networks, said: "It's important that the industry takes all possible steps to prevent this happening again."

Rare and unexpected event

The power cut, which happened just before 17:00 BST on Friday 10 August, caused blackouts across the Midlands, the South East, South West, North West and North East of England, and Wales.

Thousands of homes lost power, people were stranded on trains and traffic lights stopped working

Power was restored by 17:40 BST, but problems on the rail network carried on over the weekend.

Two almost simultaneous unexpected power losses at Hornsea and Little Barford occurred independently of one another - but each associated with the lightning strike.

The main reason why there were so many travel problems was that about 60 Govia Thameslink trains were affected by the outage.

About half were able to restart when power was restored, but the other 30 required engineers to be despatched to restart them, and the delay to them moving again caused a backlog.

At the height of the Friday rush hour, all trains out of King's Cross were suspended and remained so for most of the evening.

And by 21:00 BST, more than 1,000 passengers appeared to be stranded at the station, with London North Eastern Railway and National Rail advising customers not to travel for the rest of the day.

Image copyright James Marlow Image caption Passengers travelling on Thameslink were delayed, with problems expected to continue into Saturday

One passenger told the BBC her train took nearly 13 hours to reach London King's Cross from Edinburgh - a journey that would normally take fewer than five hours.

As well as Network Rail, other critical infrastructure affected on the day included London Underground's Victoria Line and Newcastle Airport.

Problems were also caused at Ipswich Hospital, where the back-up generator, which was supposed to supply power to outpatient areas, did not work after the outage, causing problems for 15 minutes before power was restored.

'Great case study'

Sir John Armitt, chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission, told the BBC's Today programme the incident raised plenty of questions.

"What are the most critical elements of our infrastructure across this country and which elements do you turn off first?" he said.

"Have we got that order of priority right? And so why was it the railways went down as opposed to those of us living at home not losing some of our electricity?"

Sir John added: "The important thing is this a great case study in a way. It is a very unfortunate one, a lot of people were impacted by it, but it is something which everyone involved can learn from."

Ofgem is to investigate National Grid ESO, National Grid Electricity Transmission, 12 distribution network operators in England and Wales, as well as generators RWE Generation (Little Barford Power station) and Orsted (Hornsea) in relation to the power cut.

The distribution companies are part of six network groups: Electricity North West Limited, Northern Powergrid, Scottish and Southern Energy, ScottishPower Energy Networks, UK Power Networks and Western Power Distribution.

The National Grid has to publish a final, technical report by 6 September and any Ofgem enforcement action will follow after that.