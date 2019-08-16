Image copyright Getty Images

Ted Baker is ending its partnership to sell children's clothing through Debenhams and is switching to Next.

It has signed a five-year deal with Next, who will "create and sell" Ted Baker-branded clothes, shoes and accessories for babies and children.

The news comes just months after Debenhams, which has sold Ted Baker's children's line for more than a decade, announced plans to shut 22 stores.

But Ted Baker said it still had a profitable tie-up with Debenhams.

The brand said it "retains an established and mutually profitable relationship with Debenhams", which still sells Ted Baker lingerie and nightwear.

However, it will stop selling Ted Baker's children's line through Debenhams at the end of February next year.

The Next collection will launch in spring 2020 and will be created by the High Street chain "in collaboration with" the creative team at Ted Baker, the brand said.

It will be available through Next's stores and the Ted Baker website.

Next already sells Ted Baker's clothes through its website under the Label brand.

The High Street chain's boss, Simon Wolfson, said: "We have worked with Ted Baker for a number of years through Label and recognise the power of their brand."

In a statement, Ted Baker boss, Lindsay Page, thanked Debenhams for "establishing and developing" the childrenswear line.

"Our childrenswear collections - which are small in size but big in style - have already proven incredibly popular with Ted Baker customers."

Mr Page replaced Ted Baker's founder and chief executive, Ray Kelvin, who resigned earlier this year following allegations of misconduct, including "forced hugging".