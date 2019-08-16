Cathay Pacific boss Rupert Hogg quits

Image copyright Getty Images

The chief executive of Cathay Pacific, Rupert Hogg, has resigned in the wake of the protests in Hong Kong.

Paul Loo is also leaving as chief customer and commercial officer.

Mr Hogg said: "These have been challenging weeks for the airline and it is right that Paul and I take responsibility as leaders of the company."

Mr Hogg warned on Monday staff could be fired if they "support or participate in illegal protests" in Hong Kong.

Last week, China ordered the airline to suspend workers who support pro-democracy protests in the territory.

Cathay Pacific said in a statement that Mr Hogg had been replaced by Tang Kin Wing Augustus.