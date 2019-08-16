Share trading in London delayed by technical issue

Image copyright Getty Images

Trading in the biggest shares listed on the London Stock Exchange has been delayed for more than an hour because of a technical problem.

Shares in the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices were affected by the issue, although smaller stocks were trading.

The LSE said it was investigating a "potential trading services issue", and said trading would resume at 09:40.

The last time the market failed to open on time at 08:00 was in June 2018, when it was delayed by an hour.

On Thursday, the FTSE 100 index fell to a six-month low amid concerns about the impact of the trade war between China and the US on the global economy.

It closed 1.1% lower at 7,067.01.