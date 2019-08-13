UK wage growth picks up to 11-year high
- 13 August 2019
Wage growth in the UK picked up to 3.9% in the year to June, the highest rate for 11 years, according to Office for National Statistics figures.
However, the unemployment rate in the April-to-June period edged up slightly to 3.9%.
The employment rate was estimated at 76.1%, the joint highest since comparative records began in 1971.
Figures released last week showed the economy shrank 0.2% in the second quarter, the first fall since 2012.