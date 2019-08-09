UK economy shrinks in second quarter

The UK economy contracted 0.2% between April and June, its worst performance since 2012, the Office for National Statistics said.

The surprise contraction came after a boost to economic growth in the first three months of the year because of Brexit stockpiling.

Rob Kent-Smith, head of GDP at the ONS, said manufacturing output fell and the construction sector weakened.

The pound slipped after the data was released, raising fears of a recession.

Mr Kent-Smith added that "the often-dominant service sector delivered virtually no growth at all".

tua