Trump delays some items on China tariff list

Image copyright Getty Images

The US is delaying imposing tariffs on some imports from China until 15 December because of "health, safety, national security and other factors".

The products include mobile phones, laptops, video game consoles, some toys, computer monitors, and certain footwear and clothing.

The surprise news from the United States Trade Representative office sparked a 5% jump in Apple shares.

Other items facing a 10% tariff will go ahead as planned on 1 September.

The USTR's announcement was released minutes after China's Ministry of Commerce said Vice Premier Liu He had conducted a phone call with US trade officials.

Technology investors welcomed news of the exemptions, pushing an index of chip stocks up 2.8%.

President Donald Trump said on 1 August he would impose a 10% tariff on $300bn of Chinese goods, blaming China for not following through on promises to buy more American agricultural products.

He also personally criticised Chinese President Xi Jinping for failing to do more to stem sales of the synthetic opioid fentanyl amid an opioid overdosing crisis in the US.

The USTR intends to publish additional details and lists of the specific product types affected by the announcement.