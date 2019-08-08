New cars can be broken into in 10 seconds

Image copyright What Car?

Some of the UK's newest and most popular cars are at risk of being stolen in seconds, by exploiting weaknesses in keyless entry systems.

The systems let drivers open and start their cars without taking their key out of their pocket.

What Car? magazine tested seven different car models fitted with keyless entry and start systems.

A DS 3 Crossback and Audi TT RS were taken in 10 seconds, and a Land Rover Discovery Sport TD4 180 HSE in 30.

What Car? security experts performed the tests using the same specialist technology operated by thieves.

They measured the time it took to get into the cars and drive them away.

Car theft rates in England and Wales have reached an eight-year high. In 2018, more than 106,000 vehicles were stolen.

And motor theft insurance claim payouts hit their highest level in seven years at the start of 2019.

The Association of British Insurers said claims for January to March were higher than for any quarter since 2012.

It said a rise in keyless car crime was partly to blame, but did not have figures on what proportion of claims were for keyless vehicles.

Audi's parent company, the VW Group, said it collaborated with police and insurers as part of its "continual" work to improve security measures.

The PSA Group - the parent company of DS - told the magazine it had a team dedicated to treating potential security weaknesses and worked closely with police to "analyse theft methods".

It also said dealers could deactivate the keyless entry systems on the latest cars at the owner's request.

Land Rover did not give a comment to What Car? regarding the tests.

How keyless theft works

Thieves, normally working in pairs, will target a car parked outside a house.

One criminal will hold a device close to the car that boosts the signal meant for the key, while the other thief will stand close to the house with another device that relays that signal to the key, fooling the system.

Once the cars have been stolen, they will be stripped for parts, police say.

Car manufacturers have begun introducing new technologies to prevent keyless theft, such as motion detection technology.

What Car? was unable to break into cars that had motion detection installed as a safety measure, however the technology is not available across the car market.