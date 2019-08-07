Ryanair pilots vote for strike action

Image copyright NurPhoto

UK-based Ryanair pilots have voted to strike in a row over pay and conditions.

In July, the budget airline reported a sharp fall in quarterly profits to 21%, due to higher costs for fuel and staff, and reduced ticket prices.

The British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) has announced two walkouts.

The first strike will be for 48 hours from 22-23 August, while the second strike will be for 60 hours from 2-4 September.

Balpa said its members have many disagreements with the airline, including over pensions, loss of license insurance, maternity benefits, allowances and pay structure.

The union said it had decided to strike because of "decades of Ryanair refusing to deal with unions".

"We have had no formal offer from Ryanair and it is imperative that we resolve this dispute urgently to avoid strike action," said Balpa's general secretary Brian Strutton.

"No pilot wants to spoil the public's travel plans but at the moment it seems we have no choice."