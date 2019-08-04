Image copyright Getty Images Image caption John Flint is giving up the role he held for a year and a half "by mutual agreement with the board"

The chief executive of HSBC has stepped down after the bank said it needed a change in leadership to address a "challenging global environment".

John Flint is giving up the role he has held for a year and a half "by mutual agreement with the board".

He will immediately cease his day-to-day responsibilities at HSBC but will help with the transition as Noel Quinn takes over as interim chief executive.

Chairman Mark Tucker thanked Mr Flint for his "commitment" and "dedication".

However, he said: "In the increasingly complex and challenging global environment in which the bank operates, the board believes a change is needed to meet the challenges that we face and to capture the very significant opportunities before us."