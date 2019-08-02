Image copyright Getty Images

The government should consider writing off money owed by carers as a result of administrative errors by officials, a committee of MPs has said.

Anyone who cares for someone on certain benefits for at least 35 hours a week is entitled to Carer's Allowance of £66.15 a week.

But administrative failures meant some of these carers were overpaid the benefit and must now repay the money.

The government said it was fair on taxpayers for the money to be recouped.

But the Work and Pensions Committee said a new approach to pursuing debts was needed, and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) should consider writing off this cash in some cases.

How have the errors occurred?

A carer is eligible for Carer's Allowance under certain conditions, including if they earn less than £123 a week after tax, national insurance and expenses.

The committee said the earnings thresholds around Carer's Allowance meant that carers could be heavily penalised when they made small, honest mistakes.

If a claimant failed to report a rise in their earnings of even £1 above the weekly threshold, the department counted this as overpaying them by the full rate of £66.15 a week.

The committee added that the squeeze on the department's resources and errors had led to overpayments building up over time. Pursuing these debts for past failures could be costly for both the department and carers, and debts could take decades to repay.

What should be done?

The committee said the DWP should review cases individually to consider whether overpayments were worth pursuing if the department had been at fault, if the cost of recouping the money was too great, and what impact it would have on the lives of carers and those who they cared for.

It suggested the department should start with cases of overpayments worth more than £2,500 and decide whether it should be writing off amounts where the claimant had made an error in failing to report changes in their circumstances.

Frank Field, who chairs the committee, said: "DWP has got its priorities all wrong. Bullying carers is no way to recognise, much less support, the invaluable contribution they make to our society and the people they care for, or the hundreds of billions of pounds they save the taxpayer."

About seven million carers in the UK made an unpaid contribution of £132bn to the UK economy every year, the committee said.

It said most people would become a carer at some point in their lives, caring for a partner, parent, friend or disabled child who could not cope without their support.

A DWP spokesman said: "We value the vitally important role carers play in our society and since 2010 we've increased Carer's Allowance so they now receive an extra £635 a year.

"We have made significant progress in addressing Carer's Allowance overpayments and while we have a duty to the taxpayer to recover money in cases of fraud or error, safeguards are in place to ensure deductions are reasonable."