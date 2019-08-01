Hotel Chocolat in plea to find missing 'Chocmobile'

Image copyright Hotel Chocolat

Luxury chocolatier Hotel Chocolat is appealing for help locating a missing van, nicknamed the "Chocmobile".

It was stolen from the firm's headquarters in Royston, Hertfordshire overnight on Tuesday, said Hotel Chocolat boss Angus Thirlwell.

The distinctive-looking vehicle is typically used at events to sell ice cream, confectionary and hot drinks.

Hotel Chocolat has started a #Findthechocmobile hashtag and is asking the public for help.

The firm told the BBC that information leading to the recovery of the Chocmobile would be rewarded with a visit to its "Inventing Room" at Hotel Chocolat's factory, where it comes up with its recipes.

It is also offering a five-year subscription to its Chocolate Tasting Club, a mail order chocolate service.

Image copyright Hotel Chocolat Image caption The Chocmobile is typically used at pop-up events and festivals to sell chocolate, ice cream and hot drinks

"To be honest, it's pretty hard to miss. And we want it back," said a Hotel Chocolat spokeswoman.

Twitter and Facebook fans across England have responded to the appeals, promising to look out for the van if they see it.

Skip Twitter post by @DESfinancejobs I heard things used to get rough in the ice cream wars in 1970s!

Of all the vehicles to steal hardly the most inconspicuous!!

Hopefully the Old Bill will spot it soon with all those cameras

Good luck — Robert Young (@DESfinancejobs) August 1, 2019 Report

Others made jokes about melting chocolate. Hotel Chocolat said they were indeed worried about their stock, because the van was full of chocolates meant for sale.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said in a statement: "CCTV spotted offenders who smashed a window and gained entry to the vehicle behind the back of Mint House before stealing it.

"Three males were spotted at the scene of the crime. If you have any information that could help with our investigation please dial 101, quoting 41/69223/19."