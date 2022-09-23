Exchange rates: Why has the value of the pound tumbled?
- Published
The value of the pound has fallen to a 37-year low against the dollar following the mini-budget. The pound also fell more than 1% against the euro.
The pound's value affects everyone - from holidaymakers and shoppers, to business owners and investors.
How does a weakening pound affect me?
Investors all around the world trade huge amounts of foreign currency every day. The rate at which investors swap currencies also determines what rate people get at the bank, post office or foreign exchanges.
Many people don't think about exchange rates until it's time to swap money for a foreign holiday. When you travel abroad, things will be more expensive if the pound buys less of the local currency.
However, a fall in the pound affects household finances too.
If the pound is worth less, the cost of importing goods from overseas goes up.
For example, as oil is priced in dollars a weak pound can make filling up your car with petrol more expensive.
Technology goods, like iPhones, can also become more expensive as British customers lose out compared to Americans from the dollar's strength.
What has happened to the pound?
The pound plummeted in response to the UK government's huge tax cutting mini-budget.
It dropped by nearly 2% against the dollar, putting it close to $1.10.
Jane Foley, a currency strategist at Rabobank, said the sell-off showed investors have doubts about the government's plans.
"They're worried that some of these tax cuts that have been announced aren't going to be fully funded. That will result in a large amount of debt at a time when the Bank of England is going to be selling some of its holdings of UK government debt," she said.
The pound was already sliding against the dollar in the weeks leading up to the mini-Budget, partly down to the strength of the US dollar.
It was trading at $1.135 earlier in September - the first time it had fallen below the $1.14 mark in nearly four decades.
The trend is down to soaring prices and rising energy costs which continue to squeeze people's accounts.
The cost of living is rising at its fastest rate in 40 years, with food, fuel and energy prices all up.
This year, the pound has fallen more against the dollar than other currencies. It is the worst annual fall against the dollar since Britain voted to leave the European Union (EU) in June 2016.
How is currency valued?
When people talk about the pound rising or falling, it means it can buy more or less of a foreign currency because the exchange rate has changed.
Very often, the pound is compared to the US dollar, given the huge size of the American economy.
It is also frequently compared with the euro, because of the UK's close trading relationship with the EU, but can be matched to any currency around the world.
Today, most countries use what is called a floating exchange rate, where the value depends on how much people want a certain currency at a point in time.
Exchange rates are live, meaning they change constantly, because they reflect the frequently fluctuating demand for each country's currency across the globe.
What affects the exchange rate?
Supply and demand for sterling determines the exchange rate of the pound.
If demand for sterling goes down, then its price does too.
Demand is affected by lots of different factors, including:
- Economy: Successful economies have strong currencies because other countries want to invest there. They need the local currency to do so, pushing up demand and its value
- Savings: If the Bank of England raises interest rates, holding savings or investments in pounds becomes more attractive, as you get more back for your money. So, demand for sterling increases
- Prices: If UK goods are cheaper than those abroad, they are attractive to foreign businesses who need sterling to purchase them. This will tend to push up the exchange rate
- Public finances: The state of a government's bank balance, or how much debt it has, can also affect the exchange rate.
- Speculation: The exchange rate is highly vulnerable to currency speculators, who buy and sell sterling based on expectations of future events
Much of the daily fluctuation in the exchange rate is because of these actions of the speculators and their confidence in a country's economic prospects.