Lloyds Banking Group has seen its profits impacted by a last-minute rush in people putting in payment protection insurance (PPI) claims.

Loan customers who were mis-sold PPI have until 29 August 2019 to claim for compensation.

Lloyds said it had set aside an additional £650m for future claims due to a "significant increase in claims".

In total, £1.1bn has been earmarked for PPI compensation. Lloyds expects claims to rise to 5.8 million by the deadline.

Pre-tax profits for the six months to 30 June 2019 fell 7% from £3.1bn to £2.9bn like-for-like.

Lloyds chief financial officer George Culmer told reporters in a conference call: "It's obviously disappointing to see an increase in PPI claims. On one hand, we were happy to see the time bar as it meant more customers would come forward, and we're glad that it's having a desired affect.

"However, the extent at which it's happening has caught us by surprise. We're getting upwards of 190,000 requests a week, with only 10% being converted into claims."

Mr Culmer said that usually the bank would receive 70,000 information requests a week about PPI claims.

In the second quarter of 2019, requests went up to 150,000 a week, and in July, PPI information requests jumped up to almost 200,000.

PPI compensation

As many as 64 million PPI policies were sold from as long ago as the 1970s.

The policies were designed to cover loan repayments if borrowers fell ill or lost their job.

Not all of them were mis-sold, but sales were pushed on a huge scale to people who didn't want or need them or who could not use them.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which set the deadline, has been running an advertising campaign since 2018 with an animatronic head of Arnold Schwarzenegger encouraging consumers to "do it now", to encourage people to make a claims for compensation if they were mis-sold PPI.

Lloyds said its financial performance for 2019 was in line with expectations as it had cut costs by 5% to £4bn to offset the impact of the PPI claims.

Donald Brown, senior investment manager at Brewin Dolphin, said: "Net income and profits may be down, but against the current economic backdrop it's a resilient set of results for the half-year.

"Lloyds' simplicity could prove highly advantageous in the months ahead and its increased dividend will be good news for shareholders; although, some may say a 5% increase is scant compensation for an increased PPI charge, as people react to the impending deadline."