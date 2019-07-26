Confusion over Sports Direct results delay

Image copyright Getty Images

There is confusion surrounding the publication of financial results from Mike Ashley's Sport Direct, which were due early on Friday morning.

The retailer had previously delayed publishing annual results on 15 July, citing uncertainty in trading at its House of Fraser chain and increased scrutiny of its auditor.

It indicated then that it may not achieve its profits forecast.

On Wednesday, the firm said it would be publishing its results on Friday.

UK-listed companies normally publish their results at or close to 07:00, before the London markets open at 08:00.

However, the firm's preliminary results had yet to appear at 08:20, and it had not responded to requests for comment.

Sports Direct shares fell more than 2% as trading got under way on the London stock market.

