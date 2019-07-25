Boeing warns it may stop 737 Max production
- 25 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Boeing is warning that it might have to halt production of the 737 Max if grounding continues much longer.
The company reported its largest-ever quarterly loss of $3bn on Wednesday because of the troubled aeroplane.
If hurdles with regulators worldwide continue, Boeing said it would consider reducing or shutting down production of the 737 Max entirely.
However, Boeing boss Dennis Muilenburg is confident the plane will be back in the air by October.