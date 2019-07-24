Manchester City and Nissan extend sponsorship deal

Image copyright AFP/Getty

Manchester City, currently on an East Asian tour, has extended its global sponsorship by Japanese carmaker Nissan in a "multi-year deal".

Nissan will be the official automotive partner to City Football Group teams in the UK, US and Australia.

The City Football Group includes Man City, New York City FC and Melbourne City FC, plus women's football teams.

The group and Nissan have been partners since 2014. The carmaker was the group's first multi-club partner.

City Football Group's other club investments comprise Yokohama F Marinos of Japan's J-League, Club Atletico Torque in the Primera Division of the Uruguayan league, and FC Girona of Spain's La Liga.

The most recent addition is Sichuan Jiuniu FC from China's League Two.

Man City, who won the domestic treble in season 2018-19, would not reveal the length of the deal or its value.

As well as Man City, Nissan also sponsors the Uefa Champions League and the Cricket World Cup and is a partner of the NBA in China.