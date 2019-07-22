Government offers 'inflation-busting' pay rises
Chancellor Philip Hammond has handed public sector workers a pay rise that is above the UK's 2% inflation rate.
The move comes just days before Theresa May leaves office, which could lead Mr Hammond to resign as chancellor.
Teachers will get a 2.5% salary boost, the equivalent to an annual salary increase of about £1,000.
Doctors in hospitals will get an extra £1,500 in their pay packet, while police constables will earn an extra £978, the Treasury said.