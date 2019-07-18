Image copyright Reuters

The UK will fall into recession next year if there is a no-deal Brexit, the country's fiscal watchdog has said.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said economic growth would fall by 2% by the end of 2020 if it left the bloc without an agreement.

It said this would push up public sector borrowing by £30bn.

Fears of a no-deal outcome have risen recently, after both Tory leadership contenders said they would be willing to leave the EU without a deal.

The UK is set to leave the European Union on 31 October.

In its first assessment of the economic impact of a no-deal scenario, the OBR said the UK economy would contract in 2020 before recovering in 2021.

This would come as tariffs of 4% were imposed on goods traded with the EU - up from zero currently - although it does not expect there to be disruption at the border.

In this scenario, "heightened uncertainty and declining confidence" would deter investment, while higher trade barriers with the EU would "weigh on exports".

"Together, these push the economy into recession, with asset prices and the pound falling sharply," it said.

The forecast is less severe than those of the Bank of England and the Treasury.

In November, the Bank said a no-deal outcome could send the pound plunging and trigger a worse recession than the 2008 financial crisis.

The economy would shrink 8% in the immediate aftermath if there was no transition period, the Bank said.

The Treasury meanwhile predicts a £90bn hit to the economy by 2035 - although prominent eurosceptics dispute this view.

In a comment piece for the Telegraph newspaper earlier this week, Conservative backbencher Jacob Rees Mogg called the forecast "silliness", adding that a no-deal scenario could instead boost the economy by £80bn.

Chancellor Philip Hammond later tweeted that he found this view "terrifying", given Mr Rees Mogg is tipped for a role in government in the future.