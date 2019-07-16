Wage growth at highest rate since 2008

Image copyright Getty Images

Wage growth in the UK rose to 3.6% in the year to May 2019, the highest growth rate since 2008, according to Office for National Statistics figures.

However, adjusting for inflation, wages held steady compared with last month.

A record high of 32.75 million people were in employment in the same period, while 1.29 million people were out of work, the lowest since at least 1992.

ONS deputy head of labour market statistics Matt Hughes said: "The labour market continues to be strong."