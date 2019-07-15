Business

Sports Direct delays results as House of Fraser trading 'uncertain'

Mike Ashley's Sport Direct has delayed its results, citing uncertainty about the trading performance of the House of Fraser chain it bought last year.

The company, which had been due to publish its results on Thursday, also said its auditors Grant Thornton were facing increased regulatory scrutiny of its work for Sports Direct.

Sports Direct's results may not be published until 23 August.

Other companies' audits were also taking longer, Sports Direct said.

