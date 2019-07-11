Marks & Spencer ousts fashion boss Jill McDonald
Marks and Spencer's clothing and home boss, Jill McDonald, will leave the company nearly two years after taking the role.
Chief executive Steve Rowe said the firm needed to "address long-standing issues in our clothing and home supply chain around availability and flow of product".
He will oversee near-term leadership of those businesses.
Ms McDonald had previous roles at Halfords and McDonald's.