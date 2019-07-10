Superdry reports £85m loss and forecasts falling sales
Fashion chain Superdry made a loss of £85m over the last year in what the firm's chairman described as "very disappointing" results.
It marks a sharp worsening of the position of the struggling retailer, which is known for its zip up hoodies.
In 2018 it reported profits of £65.3m.
Founder Julian Dunkerton, who returned to the firm in April said his priority had been "to steady the ship and get the culture of the business back to the one which drove its original success."